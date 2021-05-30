AP Inter Exams 2021 Likely In July, CETs In September: Report

Image credit: Shutterstock AP Inter exam 2021 likely in July (representational)

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate or Class 12 final exams are likely to be held in July, according to a report. Earlier this month, the state government postponed these exams until further notice, amid a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. Common Entrance Tests (CETs), for admission to different undergraduate programmes – AP EAMCET, LAWCET, ICET, EdCET, etc – may be held in September, according to a report published in the Eenadu newspaper.

Previously scheduled from May 6 to 23, the AP Inter exams were postponed in the first week of May, the exams were postponed after intervention of the High Court.

"The High Court has asked us to reconsider the decision to go ahead with the Intermediate examinations (from May 6), in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation,” State Education Minister A Suresh had earlier said.

“We have also taken into consideration the concerns of the students and parents," the minister had said, adding that a fresh schedule for the Intermediate exams would be announced after the situation returns to normal.

The state government on May 27 also postponed year-end exams for Class 10 students. The exams were scheduled to begin in the first week of June.

The government informed the High Court that was hearing a petition filed by some parents seeking cancellation of the Class 10 examinations, that it will review the Covid situation again in July and take a call on Class 10 exams.