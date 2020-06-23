  • Home
BIEAP has extended the last date for applying for reverification and recounting to June 29.

Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 23, 2020 9:45 am IST

AP Inter Exam: Andhra Pradesh Board Extends Deadline For Reverification Of Papers
AP Inter exam reverification till June 29
Image credit: Shutterstock

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), has extended the deadline for applying for reverification and recounting of the AP Inter 2020 first year and second year exam papers till June 29. Earlier, the last date to apply was till June 22.

BIEAP, in a notification, said: “As per the request of students and parents, it is decided to extend the last date for applying for reverification and recounting of answer sheets of IPE March 2020 upto June 29. Hence the students can apply for reverification and recounting through Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, website bie.ap.gov.in by paying required fee upto June 29.”

BIEAP announced the AP Inter first year and second year results on June 12. In AP Inter 2nd year, the pass percentage was at 63%and for AP Inter first year the pass percentage was 59%.

Apply for BIEAP Inter Result reverification or recounting by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit bie.ap.gov.in and click on the ‘Student’ tab.

Step 2: Select ‘Recounting of marks’ or ‘Reverification of valued answered scripts’.

Step 3: Enter hall ticket number, date of birth and email-id.

Step 4: Click on ‘Get Data’.

Step 5: Click submit

Step 6: Pay the requisite fee and submit the final application.

Step 7: Note down the application number for future reference.

