AP Inter Exam 2020 Dates Announced, Andhra Pradesh Second Year Intermediate Examinations To Be Held On June 3

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh has announced that the exam for the second year intermediate students will be held in June. It has also issued a set of precautionary instructions to protect against COVID-19 during examinations.

The exams for Modern Language 2, and Geography 2 for second year intermediate students will be held on June 3.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled on March 23 but could not be conducted due to lockdown.

The notification says, “The exam will be conducted in the same examination centres with the same hall tickets from 9 am to 12 noon, following all COVID-19 protocols including maintaining physical distance and sanitization.”

The hall tickets can be downloaded from bie.ap.gov.in.

Masks, Sanitisers, Social Distancing

The instructions direct students to compulsorily use face masks and maintain distance from other students.

While sneezing or coughing, the students are required to use tissue or handkerchief.

“Students can bring their own sanitizer and water bottle,” says the notification.

The guidelines for Chief Superintendent says it must be ensured that there is no crowding at the time of checking hall tickets while allowing students inside the examination centre.

Face masks and sanitizers must be available for use by students and staff.

The Chief Superintendent must ensure students keep a distance of 6m between them.

Only one student should be allotted per desk.

The examination hall must be sanitized before and after the examination.

The notification says, “Ensure all the precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus and follow all the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.”

The notification asks the Principals to inform the concerned students to attend the examination at their respective exam centre from 9 am to 12 noon. “Wearing a mask is compulsory,” directs the notification.

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination will be held from July 10 to 17.