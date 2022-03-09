AP Inter 2nd Year Practical Exam Hall Tickets Out At Bie.ap.gov.in; Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock AP Inter 2nd year practical exam 2022 hall tickets released (representational)

AP Inter 2nd Year Practical Exam Hall Ticket 2022: The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released hall tickets for AP Inter second year or Class 12 practical examinations. Candidates can go to bie.ap.gov.in to download admit cards for practicals of 2022 public examinations. The board has clarified that these hall tickets are only for the practical exams and for theory exams, hall tickets will be issued later.

To download AP Inter March 2022 practical exam hall tickets, candidates need to use their roll numbers, aadhar numbers or hall ticket numbers of first year public examinations.

“Intermediate Public Examination MARCH 2022 Roll No is available with the Principal of your college .Please Contact Your Principal. You can also download the Hall-Ticket using First Year Hall-Ticket Number or Aadhar No,” an official statement said.

“This Hall-Ticket is only for Practical Examinations MARCH 2022. Hall-Tickets for Theory Examinations APRIL/MAY 2022 will be issued separately,” it said.

AP Inter 2nd Year Hall Ticket 2022 Direct Link

As per the AP Inter exam time table, practicals for Class 12 are proposed to be held from March 11 to 31 in two sessions – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm every day, including Sundays for general courses.

Theory exams will be conducted from April 9 to 28. The exam timings will be 9 am to 12 pm.

Download AP Inter 2nd year time table here.