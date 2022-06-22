BIEAP AP Inter 1st Year, 2nd Year Result 2022 Today

Image credit: File Photo Check AP Inter result 2022 at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Result 2022: The BIEAP AP Intermediate result 2022 will be announced on Wednesday, June 22. The Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanaryan will announce the Class 12 result 2022 via press conference at 12:30 PM. The Class 12 result 2022 link will be activated on the website- bie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Result 2022 Live

The students can check Class 12 result 2022 using roll number, date of birth. To check BIEAP AP Inter result 2022 on the official website- bie.ap.gov.in, candidates need to use their roll number, date of birth. AP Inter result 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

The AP intermediate exam 2022 was held from May 6 to 24, and a total of 4.64 lakh (4,64,756) students took the Class 12 exam this year. The students need to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks to clear the intermediate exams.

Meanwhile, in the AP SSC result 2022 announced earlier, the overall pass percentage was 67.26 per cent. Out of the 615908 students appearing, 4,14,285 students have passed.

Last year, in the AP intermediate result 2022, all the students appeared in the 1st year, 2nd year exams cleared their exams successfully. The students were assessed on the basis of their internal exam marks.

The AP inter results will also be available on the private websites- manabadi.co.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.