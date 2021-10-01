  • Home
AP ICET Results 2021: o check the AP ICET results 2021 from the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/, candidates will have to use their registration numbers and hall ticket numbers.

AP ICET Result 2021 Declared; Over 90 Per Cent Qualify
AP ICET results declared
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test result (AP ICET result) 2021 has been declared today, October 1. Along with the AP ICET results 2021, the administering body of the common entrance test, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has also released the individual rank cards for the students. Shri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, conducts AP ICET on behalf of the APSCHE. AP ICET is held for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the participating institutes. Marks memo will be issued from tomorrow, the Education Minister while announcing the result said.

From the total 42,000 students applying, as many as 38,000 students appeared and over 90 per cent students qualify.

AP ICET Result Official Website: Direct Link

The AP ICET website has published the AP ICET results 2021. To check the AP ICET results 2021 from the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/, candidates will have to use their registration numbers and hall ticket numbers.

How To Check AP ICET Result 2021

  • Go to the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/

  • Click on the designated “Result” link

  • Insert login credentials inclduing registration number and hall ticket number

  • Submit and access AP ICET 2021 rank card/result

