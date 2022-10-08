AP ICET Registration 2022 To Commence From October 9; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply for AP ICET 2022 counselling till October 12

AP ICET Registration 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will commence the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 on Sunday, October 9. The candidates can apply online for the AP ICET 2022 counselling process on the official website– icet-sche.aptonline.in till October 12.

Latest: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting APICET 2022 Score. Check Now

Don't Miss: All About APICET- Complete Guide, Check now

The counselling registration fee for the General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories candidates is Rs 1200, while Rs 600 for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories.

AP ICET Counselling 2022: Steps To Register Online At Sche.ap.gov.in

Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in Click on AP ICET 2022 application process link Upload required credentials and documents Click on AP ICET 2022 fee payment link Pay application fees Upload scanned documents Download ICET 2022 application fee, take a print out for further references.

AP ICET 2022 counselling will be held in various stages. Students need to register to the online portal, fill their seat preferences, freeze the seat allotment and pay the admission fees.

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam conducts the AP ICET exam on behalf of APSCHE for students who want to secure admission in first-year masters courses including Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and Masters of Computer Application (MCA) courses offered at different colleges across the state.