AP ECET, ICET results 2021: Results of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2021) and the Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2021) will be announced today.

Education | Updated: Oct 1, 2021 9:55 am IST

AP ICET, ECET 2021 Results Today At 11 AM, Here’s How To Download
AP ECET, ICET 2021 results today at sche.ap.gov.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

AP ECET, ICET results 2021: Results of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2021) and the Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2021) will be announced today. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh will declare the results at 11 am today, The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), which administers the two exams, has said.

“I am directed to inform you that, Dr. Audimulapu Suresh garu, Hon’ble Minister for Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh will release the results of APICET 2021 & APECET 2021 on 01.10.2021 at 11 AM,” APSCHE Secretary Professor B SUdheer Prem Kumar said in a press note.

The official website of the council, sche.ap.gov.in, will host the results and candidates will have to login with their roll numbers and/or other details to download the scorecards. Here are the steps they need to follow.

How To Download AP ICET Result 2021, AP ECET Result 2021

  1. Go to sche.ap.gov.in

  2. Click on the AP ECET result 2021 or AP ICET result 2021 link

  3. Login with the required details

  4. Download the scorecard and take a printout

To qualify in AP ICET, general category candidates need to score at least 25 per cent marks, meaning 50 out of 200. There is no criteria of minimum qualifying marks for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Students who qualify in the examination will be eligible to appear for the AP ICET, ECET 2021 counseling process.

