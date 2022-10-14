  • Home
AP ICET Counselling 2022: Web Options Entry Begins Today; Seat Allotment On October 19

The AP ICET 2022 counselling web options entry begins from today and candidates can complete the procedure till October 16.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 14, 2022 4:47 pm IST

AP ICET 2022 web options entry begins from today.
Image credit: Shutterstock

AP ICET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 web options entry from today, October 14, 2022. The AP ICET 2022 web options selection process will end on October 16. Candidates complete the web options entry procedure by visiting the official AP ICET website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The change of web options can be done on October 17 by the candidates.

As per the AP ICET 2022 counselling schedule, the seat allotment result will be declared on October 19. Candidates need to report to the allotted college from October 20 to October 22, 2022.

AP ICET 2022 Counselling Web Options Entry Direct Link

AP ICET 2022 Counselling: Web Options Entry Steps

Step 1: Visit the counselling website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the AP ICET 2022 candidate login link.

Step 3: Now enter the AP ICET 2022 hall ticket number, date of birth and captcha code.

Step 4: Candidates need to select the option as per their preference.

Step 5: And then click on the final submission.

