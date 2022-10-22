AP ICET Counselling 2022: Seat Allotment Result Today; Know How To Check

AP ICET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Today At Icet-sche.aptonline.in

AP ICET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) counselling 2022 seat allotment result today, October 22. Candidates registered for the AP ICET exam can check the allotment result on the official website-- icet-sche.aptonline.in. To check the AP ICET 2022 allotment result online, candidates need to log in with their application number, AP ICET hall ticket number and date of birth.

Aspirants who will get shortlisted in Andhra Pradesh ICET 2022 seat allotment result need to confirm their admission by accepting the seat allotment online and reporting at the allotted institution between October 25 and 28, 2022. The AP ICET 2022 web counselling registration was conducted from October 9 to 12. APSCHE is conducting the ICET counselling process for admission to MBA and MCA courses offered by various institutions across the Andhra Pradesh state.

AP ICET 2022 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on AP ICET seat allotment result link

Step 3: Enter login credentials and submit

Step 4: The AP ICET seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the allotment letter and take a print out for further counselling process.

AP ICET 2022 Counselling: Documents Required For Verification