AP ICET Counselling 2022 Schedule Out; Registration To Begin From October 9

AP ICET 2022 counselling schedule released on the official website.

AP ICET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 counselling schedule. As per the counselling schedule, the AP ICET 2022 counselling registration will begin on October 9 and will end on October 12, 2022.

Candidates who have passed the AP ICET entrance examination are eligible for AP ICET counselling 2022 and can do the online registration process through the official website – icet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates who belong to the General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories need to pay a counselling registration fee of Rs 1200. However, the counselling registration fee for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Caste (ST) category candidates is Rs 600.

The documents required at the time of the AP ICET 2022 counselling include the AP ICET rank card, AP ICET 2022 admit card, academic transcript, caste certificate (if any), income certificate issued by Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), Physically Handicapped (PH)/ Children of Armed Personnel (CAP) / National Cadet Corps (NCC) / sports and games certificate (if any) and transfer certificate.

AP ICET 2022 Counselling: Steps To Register

Visit the official website of AP ICET.

Click on the AP ICET counselling registration link.

Enter the required credentials - AP ICET 2022 roll number, password, and security pin.

Enter the necessary information, upload the documents, book the slot and pay the counselling fee.

Download the registration form and keep a copy for future needs.

APICET Counselling 2022 Important Dates

Events Dates AP ICET 2022 counselling registration October 9 - October 12 Verification of uploaded certificates October 10 - October 14 Web options selection October 14 - October 16 Change of web options October 17 AP ICET 2022 seat allotment October 19 Reporting at colleges October 20 - October 22



