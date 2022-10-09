AP ICET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Begins; Apply By October 12

Image credit: Shutterstock AP ICET counselling 2022 registration can be done by logging into the official website - sche.ap.gov.in.

AP ICET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) started the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 counselling registration from today, October 9. Candidates can register online through the official website of AP ICET - icet-sche.aptonline.in. The AP ICET counselling 2022 registration direct link is available on the homepage and will remain available till October 12.

Candidates who belong to the General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories need to pay the AP ICET 2022 counselling registration fee of Rs 1200 and candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories need to pay Rs 600 as the counselling registration fee.

AP ICET Counselling 2022 Registration: Steps To Apply Online