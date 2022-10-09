AP ICET Counselling 2022 Registration Starts From Today

Image credit: Shutterstock AP ICET 2022 counselling will be conducted from October 9 to October 12.

AP ICET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will open the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 counselling registration window from today, October 9. The last date for AP ICET counselling 2022 registration is October 12, 2022.

Latest: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting APICET 2022 Score. Check Now

Don't Miss: All About APICET- Complete Guide, Check now

The registration can be done by the candidates by visiting the official website-- icet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can fill in the online registration form by logging in with their registration number, date of birth and other required credentials. The AP ICET counselling fee for the General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) category candidates is Rs 1200 and for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category candidates is Rs 600.

The certification verification process will be conducted from October 10 to October 14. The important documents required at the time of the verification process include AP ICET 2022 admit card, AP ICET 2022 rank card, intermediate marks memo or diploma marks memo, SS certificate or equivalent marks memo, academic transcripts from Class 9 to degree, transfer certificate (TC), degree marks memos or consolidated marks memo and degree provisional certificate.

AP ICET 2022 Counselling: Important Dates