AP ICET Counselling 2022 Registration Starts From Today

The AP ICET 2022 counselling registration will start today and candidates can register online till October 12, 2022.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 9, 2022 8:43 am IST

AP ICET Counselling 2022 Registration Starts From Today
AP ICET 2022 counselling will be conducted from October 9 to October 12.
Image credit: Shutterstock

AP ICET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will open the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 counselling registration window from today, October 9. The last date for AP ICET counselling 2022 registration is October 12, 2022.

The registration can be done by the candidates by visiting the official website-- icet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can fill in the online registration form by logging in with their registration number, date of birth and other required credentials. The AP ICET counselling fee for the General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) category candidates is Rs 1200 and for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category candidates is Rs 600.

The certification verification process will be conducted from October 10 to October 14. The important documents required at the time of the verification process include AP ICET 2022 admit card, AP ICET 2022 rank card, intermediate marks memo or diploma marks memo, SS certificate or equivalent marks memo, academic transcripts from Class 9 to degree, transfer certificate (TC), degree marks memos or consolidated marks memo and degree provisional certificate.

AP ICET 2022 Counselling: Important Dates

Events

Dates

AP ICET counselling 2022 registration

October 9 - October 12, 2022

Certificate verification

October 10 - October 14, 2022

Exercising web options

October 14 - October 16, 2022

AP ICET seat allotment 2022 result

October 19, 2022

Self-reporting and reporting at college

October 20 - October 22, 2022

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test
