  • Home
  • Education
  • AP ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

AP ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

The AP ICET counselling 2022 final phase seat allotment result is declared today at cet-sche.aptonline.in.

Education | Written By Arpita | Updated: Nov 15, 2022 12:48 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AP ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Document Verification Ends Today; Allotment Result On November 14
AP ICET Counselling 2022: Seat Allotment Result Today; Know How To Check
AP ICET Counselling 2022: Web Options Entry Begins Today; Seat Allotment On October 19
AP ICET Counselling 2022: Certificate Verification Begins Today; List Of Documents Required
AP ICET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Begins; Apply By October 12
AP ICET Counselling 2022 Registration Starts From Today
AP ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
AP ICET 2022 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result

AP ICET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) counselling 2022 final phase seat allotment result today, November 15, 2022. Candidates can check and download the AP ICET 2022 final phase allotment result through the official website-- icet-sche.aptonline.in. To check the AP ICET 2022 allotment result online, candidates need to log in with their AP ICET hall ticket number, date of birth and captcha code.

Latest: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting APICET 2022 Score. Check Now
Don't Miss: All About APICET- Complete Guide, Check now

Click here for more Education News
Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Issues ECA, Sports, CW Quota Round-1 Allocation Lists For Admission To UG Programmes
DU Issues ECA, Sports, CW Quota Round-1 Allocation Lists For Admission To UG Programmes
Make Necessary Changes In Statutes, Ordinances To Hire 'Professors Of Practice': UGC To Universities
Make Necessary Changes In Statutes, Ordinances To Hire 'Professors Of Practice': UGC To Universities
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Announces Round 2 Final Result At Mcc.nic.in
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Announces Round 2 Final Result At Mcc.nic.in
IGNOU Admission 2022 July Session Registration Ends Today
IGNOU Admission 2022 July Session Registration Ends Today
JEE Main 2023 Registration Begins?
JEE Main 2023 Registration Begins? "Fake Notice Is Circulating On Social Media," Says NTA Official
.......................... Advertisement ..........................