AP ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

AP ICET 2022 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result

AP ICET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) counselling 2022 final phase seat allotment result today, November 15, 2022. Candidates can check and download the AP ICET 2022 final phase allotment result through the official website-- icet-sche.aptonline.in. To check the AP ICET 2022 allotment result online, candidates need to log in with their AP ICET hall ticket number, date of birth and captcha code.