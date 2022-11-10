AP ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Document Verification Ends Today; Allotment Result On November 14
The AP ICET 2022 counselling final phase seat allotment result will be declared on November 14 on the official website of AP ICET- icet-sche.aptonline.in.
AP ICET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 document verification process will end today, November 10, 2022. After the certificate verification process is complete, the web option selection will start tomorrow, November 11. Candidates can edit the web option on November 12, 2022.
The documents required for the verification purpose include AP ICET 2022 hall ticket, AP ICET 2022 rank card, Class 10 mark sheet, Class 12 mark sheet, bachelor's degree mark sheet, bachelor's degree provisional certificate, transfer certificate, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate (if any), caste certificate (if any) and Person with Disability (PwD) certificate (if any).
As per the revised schedule of the AP ICET 2022 counselling final phase, the seat allotment result will be declared on November 14. Candidates whose names are on the allotment list can report to the institutes from November 15, 2022.
To check the AP ICET 2022 final phase allotment candidates first need to visit the official website of AP ICET and then click on the seat allotment result link available on the home page. After that candidates need to enter the login details. Once done, the result will appear on the screen.
AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase: Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|Verification of certificates
|November 2 - November 10, 2022
|Web options selection
|November 11, 2022
|Web options edit window
|November 12, 2022
|Seat Allotment Result
|November 14, 2022
|Reporting at colleges
|From November 15, 2022