AP ICET Counselling 2022: Certificate Verification Begins Today; List Of Documents Required

Image credit: Shutterstock APSCHE has started the AP ICET 2022 certification verification today.

AP ICET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 counselling certification verification process from today, October 10, 2022. The last date for the verification process of uploaded certificates is October 14. The AP ICET 2022 counselling registration is also ongoing and will end on October 12, 2022. Candidates can submit their certificates for the verification process and register for the AP ICET 2022 counselling through the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in or icet-sche.aponline.in.

Latest: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting APICET 2022 Score. Check Now

Don't Miss: All About APICET- Complete Guide, Check now

The web options entry will be conducted from October 14 to October 16 and candidates can edit the web options on October 17. APSCHE will declare the AP ICET 2022 seat allotment result on October 19. Candidates can go ahead with the self-reporting process and join the allotted college from October 20 to October 22, 2022.

AP ICET Counselling 2022 Certificate Verification Process: List of Documents Required