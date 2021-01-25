Image credit: Shutterstock AP ICET Counselling 2020 Begins Today At Apicet.nic.in

AP ICET counselling 2020 will begin from today, January 25, 2021. As per the official schedule available at apicet.nic.in, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will conduct counselling for qualified and eligible candidates of AP ICET 2020 who want to take admission into MBA and MCA courses. The web counselling process comprises payment of processing fee and certificate verification.

The processing fee for open and OBC category candidates is Rs 1,200. For SC and ST candidates, the fee is Rs 600. The processing fee is to be paid online, using credit card, debit card, or net banking through the “ Pay Processing Fee” link on the web site https://apicet.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, certificate verification for rank 1 to 7,000 will be held today, January 25.

Check the schedule

Documents Required For Counselling:

AP ICET 2020 admit card

AP ICET 2020 rank card

SSC or an equivalent marks memo

Intermediate/ Diploma marks memo

Degree/ Consolidated marks memo

Provisional Degree certificate

Income certificate or ration card containing the candidate’s name

Class 9 to degree study certificate or residence certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Local status certificate (If applicable)

Aadhaar card

Candidates who have secured at least 50% aggregate marks (45% for SC, ST and BC candidates) in degree or its equivalent examination are eligible for admission.

Those candidates who successfully verify their documents as per the official schedule will become eligible to participate in further rounds of AP ICET counselling. They will have to exercise options from January 28 to 31, 2021.