AP ICET 2022 Admit Card Out, How To Download

Image credit: shutterstock.com AP ICET 2022 will be held on July 25

AP ICET 2022 Admit Card: The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam released the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 today, July 18. The candidates can download the AP ICET hall ticket from the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET using application number and password.

AP ICET 2022 will be held on July 25; the exam will be held in two shift - from 9 am to 11:30 pm and 3 pm to 5:30 pm. The ICET 2022 is being conducted as an online computer based test (CBT).

AP ICET 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/ICET Click on the ‘AP ICET 2022 Admit Card’ link Enter the log in details like application number ans password The AP ICET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen Download the ICET hall ticket and print a copy for future reference.

The AP ICET 2022 is being conducted by the Andhra University on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The exam is held for admission into first year MBA and MCA Courses offer by various universities and institutions across Andhra Pradesh.