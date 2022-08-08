AP ICET 2022 Result Declared; Check Steps to Download Scorecard Here

AP ICET 2022 entrance exam result declared

AP ICET 2022 Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 result today, August 8. The candidates who appeared in the AP ICET entrance exam can check and download the result from the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The candidates need to enter their application number and roll number to check the AP ICET 2022 result.

The AP ICET 2022 entrance exam result is declared in a press conference and around 87.83 per cent of students passed the examination.