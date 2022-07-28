  • Home
  AP ICET 2022: Last Day To Raise Objections On Answer Key Tomorrow; Direct Link

AP ICET 2022: Last Day To Raise Objections On Answer Key Tomorrow; Direct Link

AP ICET 2022 objection window closing tomorrow. Candidates can raise objections through the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jul 28, 2022 4:40 pm IST

AP ICET 2022 Objection Window
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

AP ICET 2022: The online window to raise objections on the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 answer key will be closed on Friday, July 29. The candidates can raise objections on the AP ICET 2022 answer key, by logging into the official website -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Latest: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting APICET 2022 Score. Check Now
Don't Miss: All About APICET- Complete Guide, Check now

If candidates are dissatisfied with the answers, they can verify the answers and raise objections against the key. Candidates need to enter their registration number, hall ticket number, and mobile number to file the objection. After reviewing feedback submitted by the candidates, the AP ICET result will be declared on the official website. The candidates can download scorecards on August 8.

APICET 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

  • Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

  • Download the “Master Question Papers with Preliminary Keys” and response sheets.

  • Match the answer with the response sheet.

  • Click on “Key Objections” and enter your Registration Number, Hall Ticket Number, and Mobile Number.

  • File your objections on any key.

Andhra University conducted the AP ICET 2022 exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) on July 25. The exam was held at various centres in 25 cities of Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad. The AP ICET 2022 exam was for a duration of 150 minutes and had 200 multiple-choice questions of 1 mark each.

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test ap icet results
