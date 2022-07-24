AP ICET 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Test Day Guidelines For Candidates

AP ICET 2022 exam tomorrow

AP ICET 2022: The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam will conduct the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 tomorrow, July 25. The AP ICET 2022 exam will be held in two shifts- from 9 am to 11:30 pm and 3 pm to 5:30 pm. The Andhra Pradesh ICET 2022 will be conducted as an online computer-based test (CBT).

The AP ICET admit card is available on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET. The candidates can download the AP ICET hall ticket using application number and password.

AP ICET 2022: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates should reach the examination centre before the last entry time mentioned in the admit card.

Applicants must also carry one valid photo ID along with their AP ICET hall ticket.

Candidates must adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines before and during the exam.

Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination before the exam conclusion time.

Mobile Phones, Bluetooth devices, Calculators, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Electronic Watches with facilities of Calculator will be disallowed in the examination hall.

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) is conducted by the Andhra University on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The exam is held for admission into first year MBA and MCA Courses offer by various universities and institutions across Andhra Pradesh.