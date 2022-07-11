AP ICET 2022 Correction Window Opens; Check Editable Fields

Image credit: Shutterstock AP ICET 2022 Correction Window

AP ICET 2022 Correction Window: The application correction window for the Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 has been opened today on Monday, July 11. The candidates who have submitted the AP ICET 2022 application form and wish to make changes in their application details can do so from the official website- July 18. The candidates can edit the application form using the registration number, reference ID, qualifying exam hall ticket number, mobile number and date of birth. The AP ICET correction window will be opened till July 13.

The candidates can edit details in their AP ICET 2022 application form which includes information like- type of examination, qualifying exam - year of appearing or passing, medium of instruction in qualifying exam, place of study - intermediate or degree, mother’s name, birth state, birth district, gender and other details as mentioned in the official notification.

AP ICET 2022: How To Edit Application Form

Visit the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the 'Correction of Online Application Data' link

Use registration number/ mobile number/ date of birth to edit the application form

Once done, save the application form

Download, and take a print out for further references.

The AP ICET 2022 application process was conducted between May 12 and June 10. The last date for AP ICET 2022 form submission with a late fee of Rs 5,000 was July 9. AP ICET 2022 will be held on July 25, the paper is of 150 minutes duration. The online entrance exam will be held in two shifts, from 9 AM to 11:30 AM and from 2 PM to 5:30 PM. The ICET 2022 admit card will be released on July 18, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website.

The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam will conduct the AP ICET 2022 on behalf of APSCHE. The entrance exam is conducted every year to provide admission to candidates in MBA and MCA programme offered by the universities and institutions across the Andhra Pradesh state.