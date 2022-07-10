AP ICET 2022 Correction Window To Open Tomorrow; Check Editable Fields

AP ICET 2022: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam will commence the AP ICET 2022 form correction facility tomorrow July 11. The candidates willing to make changes in their AP ICET 2022 application form, can edit or modify details from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in until July 13, 2022. The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 25. To edit the details in AP ICET 2022 application form, candidates will have to log-in with their application ID and password.

In AP ICET 2022 application form, a candidate can edit details including type of examination, qualifying exam - year of appearing or passing, medium of instruction in qualifying exam, place of study - intermediate or degree, mother’s name, birth state, birth district, gender, aadhaar card details, EWS detaila, special reservation category, local area status and other details as mentioned in the official notification.

AP ICET 2022 Application Form: How To Edit Details

Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Go to the candidate's log-in portal

Enter your application ID and password

The AP ICET 2022 application form will appear on the screen

Make necessary changes in the application form

Cross-check application details and submit the AP ICET 2022 application form.

Candidates can also e-mail to help desk - helpdeskapicet2022@gmail.com, for any queries related to AP ICET-2022 application form correction.

AP ICET 2022 will be conducted in the online mode. The entrance exam will be held in two shifts, from 9 AM to 11:30 AM and from 2 PM to 5:30 PM. The candidates can download the AP ICET admit card 2022 from July 18 onwards. AP ICET entrance exam is held annually to provide admission to candidates in MBA and MCA programme offered by the universities and institutions across the Andhra Pradesh state.