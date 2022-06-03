AP ICET 2022 Application Window Closes Soon; Here's How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock AP ICET 2022 application window closes soon

AP ICET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 application process is underway. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will be closing the AP ICET application window 2022 next week. Candidates can apply online for the AP ICET entrance test through the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date to submit the AP ICET application form 2022 is June 10.

The AP ICET 2022 exam will be conducted by Andhra University on behalf of the APSCHE on July 25. The common entrance test will be held for admission to MBA programs offered at the institutions in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2022-23.

The Andhra Pradesh ICET entrance test will be held in online mode in two shifts - from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 5:30 pm. The AP ICET admit card 2022 will be available for download from July 18 onwards.

AP ICET 2022 Application: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Pay the AP ICET application fee

Fill the application form and upload all the required documents

Click on submit option

Download the AP ICET application form and take a printout for future reference.

As per AP ICET 2022 exam pattern, the question paper will have 3 sections- Analytical, Communication and Mathematical Ability. All the sections in the AP ICET paper will contain 200 questions of one mark each. The AP ICET exam will be held for two hours and half hours. The APSCHE will declare the AP ICET result 2022 along with final key and ranks on August 8.