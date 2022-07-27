AP ICET 2022 Answer Key Released; Direct Link, Steps To Download

AP ICET Answer Key 2022

AP ICET Answer Key 2022: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has released the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 answer key today, July, 27. The AP ICET 2022 preliminary key along with the candidate's response sheet and master question paper is available on the official website -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET. To check and download the AP ICET answer key, candidates who took the entrance exam will not require any login credentials.

The provisional ICET key 2022 can also be challenged by the candidates in case there is any discrepancy in it. Candidates will have to log in with registration number, hall ticket number and mobile number to raise objection(s) against the ICET 2022 preliminary key. The objection is invited in the online mode till July 29, by 6 pm. The subject experts will not entertain any objection sent through any other mode. The AP ICET 2022 final answer key will be released after due consideration of all the objections raised against the provisional answer key.

How To Download AP ICET Answer Key 2022

Visit the official website -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET Click on the ‘ Master Question Papers With Preliminary Keys’ link Select the desired subject answer key The AP ICET 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen Download the PDF and verify your responses to calculate probable scores

Direct Link - AP ICET Answer Key 2022

AP ICET 2022 was held on July 25 in online computer based test (CBT) mode. Andhra University administers the entrance exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to first-year MBA, MCA courses for the academic year 2022-23.