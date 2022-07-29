  • Home
  • Education
  • AP ICET 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today

AP ICET 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today

AP ICET 2022 Answer Key: Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has provided the option to raise objections against the answer key till today, July 29.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jul 29, 2022 2:04 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AP ICET 2022: Last Day To Raise Objections On Answer Key Tomorrow; Direct Link
AP ICET 2022 Answer Key Released; Direct Link, Steps To Download
AP ICET 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Test Day Guidelines For Candidates
AP ICET 2022 Admit Card Out, How To Download
AP ICET 2022 Admit Card Tomorrow: Official Website; Steps To Download
Andhra Pradesh ICET 2022 Correction Window Closes Today; Know How To Edit Application Form
AP ICET 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today
APICET 2022 Answer Key Raise Objections

AP ICET 2022: The last date to raise objection on the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 answer key is today, July 29. Those candidates who have grievances can raise their objections against the AP ICET 2022 answer key. The candidates can log into the official website -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and enter their registration number, hall ticket number, and mobile number to raise objections to the AP ICET 2022 answer key. After considering the grievances, the AP ICET 2022 final answer key and result will be declared.

Latest: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting APICET 2022 Score. Check Now
Don't Miss: All About APICET- Complete Guide, Check now

The AP ICET 2022 answer key was released on July 27. Candidates need to download the master question papers with preliminary keys and response sheets and then match the answer with the response sheet in order to file the objection against the AP ICET 2022 answer key.

Andhra University conducted the AP ICET 2022 exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) on July 25. The test was held in 25 locations across Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad.

APICET 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Raise Objections

  • Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

  • Download the “Master Question Papers with Preliminary Keys” and response sheets.

  • And then match the answer with the response sheet.

  • Click on “Key Objections”.

  • Enter your Registration Number, Hall Ticket Number, and Mobile Number.

  • Lastly, file your objections on any key.

Click here for more Education News
Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test entrance exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 Day Five Live: BE, BTech Shift One Ends; Paper Analysis, Cut-Off, Answer Key Details
Live | JEE Main 2022 Day Five Live: BE, BTech Shift One Ends; Paper Analysis, Cut-Off, Answer Key Details
Kerala Plus One Admission: HSCAP 2022 Trial Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
Kerala Plus One Admission: HSCAP 2022 Trial Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
'World Is Looking At India's Youth With Hope,' Says PM Narendra Modi
'World Is Looking At India's Youth With Hope,' Says PM Narendra Modi
Withdraw Recognition Of Private Universities If Found Violating Norms: Jharkhand Governor Tells Officials
Withdraw Recognition Of Private Universities If Found Violating Norms: Jharkhand Governor Tells Officials
Kerala's Idukki Medical College Gets NMC Nod For 100 MBBS Seats
Kerala's Idukki Medical College Gets NMC Nod For 100 MBBS Seats
.......................... Advertisement ..........................