AP ICET 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today

APICET 2022 Answer Key Raise Objections

AP ICET 2022: The last date to raise objection on the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 answer key is today, July 29. Those candidates who have grievances can raise their objections against the AP ICET 2022 answer key. The candidates can log into the official website -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and enter their registration number, hall ticket number, and mobile number to raise objections to the AP ICET 2022 answer key. After considering the grievances, the AP ICET 2022 final answer key and result will be declared.

The AP ICET 2022 answer key was released on July 27. Candidates need to download the master question papers with preliminary keys and response sheets and then match the answer with the response sheet in order to file the objection against the AP ICET 2022 answer key.

Andhra University conducted the AP ICET 2022 exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) on July 25. The test was held in 25 locations across Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad.

APICET 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Raise Objections