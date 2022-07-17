AP ICET 2022 Admit Card Tomorrow: Official Website; Steps To Download

AP ICET 2022 Admit Card

AP ICET 2022: The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam will release the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 admit card tomorrow, July 18. The candidates can download the AP ICET hall ticket from the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET, once released. To download the AP ICET admit card 2022, candidates will have to log in with their application number and password.

Andhra University is conducting the ICET 2022 exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The AP ICET 2022 exam is slated to be held on July 25, 2022. The exam will be held in two shift - from 9 am to 11:30 pm and 3 pm to 5:30 pm. AP ICET 2022 will be held as an online computer based test (CBT).

AP ICET 2022 Important Dates

Events Important Dates Notification release date May 08, 2022 AP ICET 2022 application date May 12 to July 9, 2022 Application form correction date July 11 to July 13, 2022 AP ICET 2022 hall ticket date July 18, 2022 Date of AP ICET 2022 examination July 25, 2022 Time of examination 9 AM to 11:30 AM (Session 1)

3 PM to 5:30 PM (Session 2) AP ICET 2022 preliminary answer key July 27, 2022 (upto 06:00 PM)

AP ICET 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/ICET Click on the ‘AP ICET 2022 Admit Card’ link Enter the log in details like application number ans password The AP ICET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen Download the ICET hall ticket and print a copy for future reference.

AP ICET is conducted for admission into first year MBA and MCA Courses offer by various universities and institutions across the Andhra Pradesh state.