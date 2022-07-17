  • Home
AP ICET 2022 Admit Card Tomorrow: Official Website; Steps To Download

The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam will release the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 admit card tomorrow, July 18.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 17, 2022 10:21 pm IST

AP ICET 2022 Admit Card
New Delhi:

AP ICET 2022: The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam will release the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 admit card tomorrow, July 18. The candidates can download the AP ICET hall ticket from the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET, once released. To download the AP ICET admit card 2022, candidates will have to log in with their application number and password.

Andhra University is conducting the ICET 2022 exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The AP ICET 2022 exam is slated to be held on July 25, 2022. The exam will be held in two shift - from 9 am to 11:30 pm and 3 pm to 5:30 pm. AP ICET 2022 will be held as an online computer based test (CBT).

AP ICET 2022 Important Dates

EventsImportant Dates
Notification release dateMay 08, 2022
AP ICET 2022 application dateMay 12 to July 9, 2022
Application form correction dateJuly 11 to July 13, 2022
AP ICET 2022 hall ticket dateJuly 18, 2022
Date of AP ICET 2022 examinationJuly 25, 2022
Time of examination9 AM to 11:30 AM (Session 1)
&
3 PM to 5:30 PM (Session 2)
AP ICET 2022 preliminary answer keyJuly 27, 2022 (upto 06:00 PM)

AP ICET 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/ICET
  2. Click on the ‘AP ICET 2022 Admit Card’ link
  3. Enter the log in details like application number ans password
  4. The AP ICET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the ICET hall ticket and print a copy for future reference.

AP ICET is conducted for admission into first year MBA and MCA Courses offer by various universities and institutions across the Andhra Pradesh state.

