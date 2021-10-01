AP ICET 2021 Results Out; Check The List Of Toppers Here

AP ICET results announced; toppers here

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) results are out. Among the 38,000 students appearing for AP ICET 2021, as many as 34,789 students have qualified. The pass percentage this year in AP ICET is over 90 per cent. Students qualifying AP ICET will be able to participate in the counselling process for admission to MBA and MCA programmes. Malapalli Ramakrishna from Srikakulum has been placed at Rank 1 with 154.6694 marks.

Admission Alert: IPE Hyderabad PGDM admissions open | Highest CTC 20.84 lacs | Scholarships available. APPLY Now

Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam, conducts AP ICET on behalf of the APSCHE. While the AP ICET result has been announced today, marks memo supporting the result will be issued from tomorrow.

AP ICET Result 2021: List Of Toppers

AP ICET 2021 Ranks Toppers Marks Rank 1 Malapalli Ramakrishna 154.6694 Rank 2 Bandi Lokesh 153.3687 Rank 3 Tenela Venkatesh 151.3859 Rank 4 Alli Likhith 150.4329 Rank 5 Shaik Samiullah 149.7494 Rank 6 Chennam Sai Manikanta Kumar 148.0809 Rank 7 Enjeti Vyshnavi 148.0235 Rank 8 Sandu Somasekhar 147.8576 Rank 9 Bethi Sai Phani Surendra 147.2492 Rank 10 Karanam Chandana 146.8446





While preparing the AP ICET result and merit list, if two or more candidates get the same score then the tie-breaking formula would be --

Students’ scoring more marks in Section A will be preferred, followed by students obtaining more marks in Section B. If the tie still remains, the tie will be resolved by considering the age of the candidate and candidates higher in age will be given preference.