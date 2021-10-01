AP ICET 2021 Results Out; Check The List Of Toppers Here
The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) results are out. Among the 38,000 students appearing for AP ICET 2021, as many as 34,789 students have qualified. The pass percentage this year in AP ICET is over 90 per cent. Students qualifying AP ICET will be able to participate in the counselling process for admission to MBA and MCA programmes. Malapalli Ramakrishna from Srikakulum has been placed at Rank 1 with 154.6694 marks.
Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam, conducts AP ICET on behalf of the APSCHE. While the AP ICET result has been announced today, marks memo supporting the result will be issued from tomorrow.
AP ICET Result 2021: List Of Toppers
AP ICET 2021 Ranks
Toppers
Marks
Rank 1
Malapalli Ramakrishna
154.6694
Rank 2
Bandi Lokesh
153.3687
Rank 3
Tenela Venkatesh
151.3859
Rank 4
Alli Likhith
150.4329
Rank 5
Shaik Samiullah
149.7494
Rank 6
Chennam Sai Manikanta Kumar
148.0809
Rank 7
Enjeti Vyshnavi
148.0235
Rank 8
Sandu Somasekhar
147.8576
Rank 9
Bethi Sai Phani Surendra
147.2492
Rank 10
Karanam Chandana
146.8446
While preparing the AP ICET result and merit list, if two or more candidates get the same score then the tie-breaking formula would be --
Students’ scoring more marks in Section A will be preferred, followed by students obtaining more marks in Section B. If the tie still remains, the tie will be resolved by considering the age of the candidate and candidates higher in age will be given preference.