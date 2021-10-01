  • Home
AP ICET 2021 Results Out; Check The List Of Toppers Here

Students qualifying AP ICET will be able to participate in the counselling process for admission to MBA and MCA programmes. Malapalli Ramakrishna from Srikakulum has been placed at Rank 1 with 154.6694 marks.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 1, 2021 1:23 pm IST

AP ICET results announced; toppers here
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) results are out. Among the 38,000 students appearing for AP ICET 2021, as many as 34,789 students have qualified. The pass percentage this year in AP ICET is over 90 per cent. Students qualifying AP ICET will be able to participate in the counselling process for admission to MBA and MCA programmes. Malapalli Ramakrishna from Srikakulum has been placed at Rank 1 with 154.6694 marks.

Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam, conducts AP ICET on behalf of the APSCHE. While the AP ICET result has been announced today, marks memo supporting the result will be issued from tomorrow.

AP ICET Result 2021: List Of Toppers

AP ICET 2021 Ranks

Toppers

Marks

Rank 1

Malapalli Ramakrishna

154.6694

Rank 2

Bandi Lokesh

153.3687

Rank 3

Tenela Venkatesh

151.3859

Rank 4

Alli Likhith

150.4329

Rank 5

Shaik Samiullah

149.7494

Rank 6

Chennam Sai Manikanta Kumar

148.0809

Rank 7

Enjeti Vyshnavi

148.0235

Rank 8

Sandu Somasekhar

147.8576

Rank 9

Bethi Sai Phani Surendra

147.2492

Rank 10

Karanam Chandana

146.8446


While preparing the AP ICET result and merit list, if two or more candidates get the same score then the tie-breaking formula would be --

Students’ scoring more marks in Section A will be preferred, followed by students obtaining more marks in Section B. If the tie still remains, the tie will be resolved by considering the age of the candidate and candidates higher in age will be given preference.

