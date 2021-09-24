AP ICET 2021 Results To Be Announced On September 30
Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) results will be declared by the Andhra University on September 30.
Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) results will be declared by the Andhra University on September 30. Students can check their results through the official website-sche.ap.gov.in, once released. Students will be required to fill in their admit card number and password to check their results.
Admission Alert: IPE Hyderabad PGDM admissions open | Highest CTC 20.84 lacs | Scholarships available. APPLY Now
To qualify the AP ICET 2021 students need to score at least 25 per cent marks, that is 50 out of 200. There is no criteria of minimum qualifying marks for the reserved category students.
AP ICET Results 2021: How To Check
Go to the APICET official website- sche.ap.gov.in
On the appeared homepage, click on the Result link
A new login window will open
Enter the login credentials including AP ICET registration number, date of birth and password
Click on Login
The AP ICET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen
Download the AP ICET rank card 2021
Take a printout of the result for future reference
Students qualifying the exam will get admission to the first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in affiliated colleges and universities across the state for the academic year 2021-22.
AP ICET 2021: Tie Breaking Procedure
While preparing the merit list, if two or more candidates will get the same score then a tie breaking procedure will be followed.
Students’ marks in Section A will be considered, followed by
Marks secured by the student in Section-B, followed by
If the tie still remains, the tie will be resolved by considering the age of the candidate and elder candidate will get the preference