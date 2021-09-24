AP ICET 2021 Results To Be Announced On September 30

AP ICET results will be declared on September 30

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) results will be declared by the Andhra University on September 30. Students can check their results through the official website-sche.ap.gov.in, once released. Students will be required to fill in their admit card number and password to check their results.

To qualify the AP ICET 2021 students need to score at least 25 per cent marks, that is 50 out of 200. There is no criteria of minimum qualifying marks for the reserved category students.

AP ICET Results 2021: How To Check

Go to the APICET official website- sche.ap.gov.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the Result link

A new login window will open

Enter the login credentials including AP ICET registration number, date of birth and password

Click on Login

The AP ICET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the AP ICET rank card 2021

Take a printout of the result for future reference

Students qualifying the exam will get admission to the first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in affiliated colleges and universities across the state for the academic year 2021-22.

AP ICET 2021: Tie Breaking Procedure

While preparing the merit list, if two or more candidates will get the same score then a tie breaking procedure will be followed.