AP ICET 2021 Result Today; Where, How To Check

AP ICET result 2021 at sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/ today

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2021 result will be declared today, September 30. Candidates who appeared for AP ICET on September 17-18 can check the AP ICET result 2021 by logging into the official portal -- sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/. To access the AP ICET 2021 results, applicants have to use their registration numbers and hall ticket numbers.

Admission Alert: IPE Hyderabad PGDM admissions open | Highest CTC 20.84 lacs | Scholarships available. APPLY Now

Shri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, conducts AP ICET on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). AP ICET is held for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the participating institutes. AP ICET was conducted as a computer-based test and was held for two sections -- Section A and Section B.

Where to Check AP ICET Result

The APSCHE website will host the AP ICET results 2021. The official website to check AP ICET result is sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/.

How To Check AP ICET Result 2021

Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/

Click on the “Result” link

Enter registration number and hall ticket number

Click on “View Results”

AP ICET 2021 rank card/result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can access and download the result/rank card

While preparing the AP ICET result and merit list, if two or more candidates get the same score then the tie-breaking formula would be followed. Students who score more marks in Section A will be preferred, followed by students obtaining more marks in Section B. If the AP ICET tie still remains, the tie will be resolved by considering the age of the candidate and candidates higher in age will be given preference.