AP ICET 2021 Result On September 30; Know Tie-Breaking Rules

AP ICET tie-breaking rules

The AP ICET result 2021 date has been announced. The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) results will be declared on September 30. Candidates who took the common entrance test can check the AP ICET result 2021 by logging into the official portal -- sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/ using their registration numbers and hall ticket numbers. In a competitive exam like AP ICET, many candidates might score the same mark. In order to break any tie, the administering body will use a formula.

The Shri Venkateswara University Tirupati administers the AP ICET on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the participating institutes. AP ICET was a computer-based test and was held for two sections -- Section A and Section B.

While preparing the AP ICET result and merit list, if two or more candidates get the same score then the tie-breaking formula would be --

Students’ scoring more marks in Section A will be preferred, followed by students obtaining more marks in Section B. If the tie still remains, the tie will be resolved by considering the age of the candidate and candidates higher in age will be given preference.

Steps to check AP ICET results 2021