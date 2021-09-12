AP ICET 2021 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Know How, Where To Apply

AP ICET 2021 registration to end tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2021 registration with late fees ends tomorrow, September 13. Students who want to apply for the AP ICET 2021 can visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in and apply with the late fees of Rs 5,000 along with the basic application form fee which is Rs 650 for general category students and for reserved category students, the amount is Rs 550. AP ICET 2021 exam will be conducted on September 17 and September 18, and the admit card for the examination will be available to download from tomorrow onwards.

Admission Alert: IPE Hyderabad PGDM admissions open | Highest CTC 20.84 lacs | Scholarships available. APPLY Now

Students appearing for the AP ICET 2021 exam can also appear for the mock tests to understand a rough pattern of the main examination. The mock test link is live on the official website.

Direct Link Of AP ICET 2021 Mock Tests

AP ICET 2021: How To Register

Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in.

On the appeared homepage, click on the option that reads, 'Fee Payment'

Students can initiate the payment through mentioned online payment gateways

AP ICET application form will appear on screen

Fill in the form and enter all the asked details

Upload the scanned documents

Submit the form after cross checking all the information

AP ICET exam is conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. Students appear for this examination to secure admission to first-year masters courses including Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and Masters of Computer Application (MCA) courses offered by various colleges across the state.