AP ICET 2021 Counselling Begins; Know How To Apply

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) counselling 2021.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 5, 2021 7:42 pm IST

AP ICET 2021 Counselling Begins; Know How To Apply
AP ICET counselling begins at sche.ap.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) counselling 2021. Qualified candidates seeking admission to MBA/MCA programmes can apply for the AP ICET counselling at sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates will be required to key in their AP ICET 2021 hall ticket number and date of birth to log in at the candidate's registration.

Admission AlertIPE Hyderabad PGDM admissions open | Highest CTC 20.84 lacs | Scholarships available. APPLY Now

AP ICET counselling process will be done in online doe only and candidates are not required to visit the HLC's physically. APSCHE in this regard said, "Certificate verification for the uploaded certificates will be done by concerned authorities online. Candidates need not visit the HLCs physically for verification."

As per the AP ICET 2021 counselling schedule, candidates can register for the web counselling till December 12. Verification of certificates will continue till December 11. Web options selection will begin from December 7 and will continue December 11. Candidates will be allowed to change filled options on December 12. APSCHE will release seat allotment results on December 16. Students will be required to self report and join college between December 17 to December 21.

AP ICET 2021 Counselling: How To Register

  • Go to the official website-- sche.ap.gov.in

  • Click on the ‘AP ICET’ tab

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the 'Candidates Registration' link

  • A new login page will open

  • Fill in AP ICET 2021 hall ticket number and date of birth

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • Fill in the form

  • Pay the application fee

  • Save and take print out of the form

