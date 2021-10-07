AP ICET 2021 Counselling To Begin Soon; Know How To Apply

AP ICET 2021 counselling to be conducted soon

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will be conducting the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) counselling 2021 soon. Unreserved category students who qualified the entrance test by securing 25 per cent are eligible to appear for the online AP ICET counselling 2021. There is no minimum qualification for reserved category students.

APSCHE declared the AP ICET 2021 result on September 23 on the official website- apicet.nic.in. Students who have not downloaded their AP ICET 2021 rank card yet can download it through the official website.

General category students will be required to pay Rs 1,200 as the AP ICET 2021 counselling fees and the reserved category students will have to pay Rs 600 as the counselling fee.

AP ICET 2021: How To Apply For Counselling

Go to the official website of AP ICET- apicet.nic.in

On the homepage, students will be required to register using the asked credentials

Students will be required to pay the ICET counselling fee online

Certificate verification will be conducted at HLC centers

Login using the registration credentials and select the preferred seat

Seat allotment will be done of the basis of preference, take a print out of the allotment order

Finally, report at the designated college

APSCHE will be conducting AP ICET 2021 counselling in different stages. Students will be required to register to the online portal followed by the document verification process. Students will next fill their preferences and freeze the seat and the final allotment will be based on the students’ preference. Lately, pay the admission fees and report at college.