AP ICET 2021 Counseling: Seat Allotment Result Today; Here’s How To Check Status

AP ICET round 1 seat allotment result today

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the first seat allotment result for the state’s Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) first-round counselling. Applicants who have registered for the counselling process for admission to MBA, and MCA programmes can check the AP ICET counselling status today at sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates will be required to key in their AP ICET 2021 hall ticket number and date of birth to check the round 1 allotment status.

The council has not yet announced the date of reporting to colleges.

AP ICET Seat Allotment 2021: How To Check

Go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on the designated round 1 AP ICET Seat Allotment 2021. (To be updated soon)

Enter login credentials to to check the AP ICET seat allotment result

Submit and download the allotment letter

“Once the entire allocation process is completed the candidate will be allowed to download the Provisional allotment orders from the website,” an AP ICET statement said.

After downloading of the provisional allotment order, AP ICET official statement said, the candidate will be provided a separate option “Self Reorting to the college online” to report to the allocated college. The self reported candidates will be shown in the college login and can admit in the colleges on the published dates.