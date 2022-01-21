AP ICET 2021 Counseling: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today

AP ICET round 2 seat allotment result today

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the seat allotment result for the state’s Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) against round 2 counselling. Applicants who have registered for the round 2 counselling process for admission to MBA, and MCA programmes will be able to check the AP ICET 2022 round 2 counselling status today at icet-sche.aptonline.in. To check the round 2 AP ICET seat allotment result, applicants will be required to key in their AP ICET 2021 hall ticket numbers and dates of birth.

The shortlisted applicants will be required to report to the allotted colleges tomorrow, January 22.

AP ICET Seat Allotment 2021: How To Check Status

Go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE at icet-sche.aptonline.in. Click on the designated round 2 AP ICET Seat Allotment 2021 Insert login credentials to to check the AP ICET seat allotment result Submit and download the allotment letter

“Once the entire allocation process is completed the candidate will be allowed to download the Provisional allotment orders from the website,” an AP ICET statement said.

After downloading of the provisional allotment order, AP ICET official statement said, the candidate will be provided a separate option “Self Reporting to the college online” to report to the allocated college. The self reported candidates will be shown in the college login and can admit in the colleges on the published dates.