AP ICET 2021, AP ECET 2021 Results Releasing Tomorrow

AP ICET 2021 and APECET 2021 results to be declared tomorrow

Results of Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2021) and Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2021) will be released tomorrow, October 1. Minister of Education, Andhra Pradesh Audimulapu Suresh Garu will be releasing the results for both programmes at 11 am. Students who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website: sche.ap.gov.in.

Latest: Admissions open at KL University. Click Here to Apply Now | Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click Here to Download Free E-book.



Students will be required to fill in their admit card number and password to check their results. Along with the results, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), will also release the individual rank cards of the students.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

AP ICET, ECET Results 2021: How To Check

Go to the official website- sche.ap.gov.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the AP ICET or AP ECET tab

A new login window will open

Enter the login credentials including admit card number, date of birth and password

Click on Login

The AP ICET 2021 result or AP ECET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Save and download the result 2021

Take a printout of the result for future reference

To qualify the AP ICET 2021 students need to score at least 25 per cent marks, that is 50 out of 200. There is no criteria of minimum qualifying marks for the reserved category students.

Students who have qualified the examination will be eligible to appear for the AP ICET, ECET 2021 counseling process.