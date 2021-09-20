AP ICET 2021 Answer Key Released

AP ICET answer key and response sheet released

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) answer key has been released. The official website of AP ICET -- sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/ -- is hosting the AP ICET 2021 answer key. Along with the answer key, the administering body has also released the individual response sheets of the applicants who appeared for the entrance test. To access the AP ICET answer key and the response sheet, students have to login into the official portal using their hall ICET hall ticket numbers and dates of birth.

The Andhra University administers the AP ICET on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the participating institutes. AP ICET is a computer-based test.

Steps To Download AP ICET Response Sheet 2021