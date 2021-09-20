AP ICET 2021 Answer Key Released
AP ICET Answer Key 2021: Candidates can download their AP ICET answer key from the official website with the help of hall ticket numbers and dates of birth.
The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) answer key has been released. The official website of AP ICET -- sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/ -- is hosting the AP ICET 2021 answer key. Along with the answer key, the administering body has also released the individual response sheets of the applicants who appeared for the entrance test. To access the AP ICET answer key and the response sheet, students have to login into the official portal using their hall ICET hall ticket numbers and dates of birth.
The Andhra University administers the AP ICET on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the participating institutes. AP ICET is a computer-based test.
AP ICET 2021 Respone Sheet Direct Link
Steps To Download AP ICET Response Sheet 2021
Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/ or click on the direct link mentioned above
Click on the response sheet link
Enter hall ticket number and date of birth
Click on “Get Key Details”
AP ICET 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Candidates can download the answer key and the response sheet