AP ICET 2021 Admit Card Released; Check Direct Link Here

AP ICET hall ticket released

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) admit card has been released. The official website of AP ICET -- sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/ -- has hosted the AP ICET hall tickets. However, for candidates registering for the common entrance test between September 12 and September 13 can check access and download their AP ICET admit cards from tomorrow, September 14.

To access the AP ICET admit cards, students have to login into the official portal using their registration numbers and dates of birth.

The Andhra University administers the AP ICET on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the participating institutes. AP ICET is a computer-based test.

AP ICET 2021 Hall Ticket Direct Link

Steps to download AP ICET admit card 2021