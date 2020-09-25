AP ICET 2020 Result Announced; Check Direct Link Here

The AP ICET result 2020 has been declared. The official website of AP ICET -- sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/ -- has published the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test. Candidates who took the common entrance test between September 10 and September 11 can check the result 2020 by logging into the official portal using their registration numbers and hall ticket numbers.

Shri Venkateswara University Tirupati administers the AP ICET on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the participating institutes. AP ICET also allows candidates to get admitted to second year of MCA programmes through lateral entry. AP ICET is a computer-based test.

Steps To Check AP ICET Results 2020

Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/ or click on the direct link mentioned above

Click on the “Result” link

Enter registration number and hall ticket number

Click on “View Results”

AP ICET 2020 rank card/result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download the result/rank card as a PDF file.

Earlier on September 12, Shri Venkateswara University Tirupati had released AP ICET 2020 answer key along with the response sheets of candidates taking the eligibility test in online mode at sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates were able to challenge the official answer key by providing relevant proof until September 14. The result today has been prepared on the basis of the challenges made on the AP ICET answer key. The university conducting the test is yet to announce the AP ICET 2020 counselling schedule.