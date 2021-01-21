AP ICET 2020 Counselling To Begin From January 25

The AP ICET 2020 counselling (web-based) will begin from January 25, 2021. The counselling will be held by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). All the eligible candidates, from first to the last rank, can pay the processing fee from January 24, 2021, onwards. APICET counselling includes payment of processing fee and documents verification. All the candidates who meet the minimum AP ICET 2020 cut-off are eligible to participate in AP ICET counselling 2020.

As per the schedule released, all the candidates will be required to exercise their options for AP ICET counselling on the official website between January 28 to January 31, 2021. The seat allotment list of APICET counselling will be uploaded on the website on February 2, 2021, after 6 PM.

Documents Required:

All the participating candidates must bring the following documents:

·AP ICET 2020 admit card

·AP ICET 2020 rank card

·SSC or an equivalent marks memo

·Intermediate/ Diploma marks memo

·Degree/ Consolidated marks memo

·Provisional Degree certificate

·Income certificate or ration card containing the candidate’s name

·Class 9 to degree study certificate or residence certificate

·Caste certificate (if applicable)

·Local status certificate (If applicable)

·Aadhaar card

What Is AP ICET 2020

On September 11 and 12, 2020, Sri Venkateswara University organised the AP ICET 2020 exam. All those candidates who will be shortlisted candidates will be offered admission to the participating institutes on the basis of their ranks and participation in AP ICET counselling.