Andhra Pradesh postpones intermediate examinations

The Andhra Pradesh has announced the postponement of the year-end examinations for Intermediate or Class 12 students, "in deference to the suggestion of the High Court." State Education Minister A Suresh said in a statement that they have decided to put off the examinations till normalcy is restored. The Andhra Pradesh Class 12 board exams have been postponed amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Education Minister, however, remained silent on the exams for Class 12 students.

"The High Court has asked us to reconsider the decision to go ahead with the Intermediate examinations (from May 6), in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. We have also taken into consideration the concerns of the students and parents," Suresh said. He said a fresh schedule for the Intermediate exams would be announced after the situation returned to normal. "We will inform this to the High Court tomorrow," the Minister added.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court is currently hearing two public interest litigation petitions filed by some students against the government's decision to go ahead with the examinations for Classes 10 and Intermediate, despite the virulent spread of coronavirus in the state.

With the release of the AP Inter admit card 2021, many students and parents had earlier registered their protest on social media platforms demanding the cancellation of Classes 10 and 12 AP board examination.

AP Inter exams 2021 are scheduled to be held from May 6 to 23. Andhra Pradesh Class 10 board exams will be held from June 7 to 16, 2021.