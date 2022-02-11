AP EDCET Counselling 2021: Registration Process For Phase 2 Begins; Check Details
Candidates can apply for the AP EDCET 2021 counselling through the official website-- edcet-sche.aptonline.in.
AP EDCET Counselling 2021: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the registration process for AP EDCET Phase-2 counselling 2021. Candidates can apply for the AP EDCET 2021 counselling through the official website-- edcet-sche.aptonline.in.
Candidates should note that the registrations for Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test Phase 2 will end tomorrow, February 12, following which they will get the option of choice filling and locking.
Candidates applying for admissions must pay the processing fees of Rs 1200 for OC/BC candidates and Rs 600 for SC/ST/PH applicants. They must also have their AP EDCET hall ticket number to login and register for the counselling.
AP EDCET Phase-2 Counselling: Important dates
Registrations for AP EDCET - February 11 to 12
Verification of Uploaded certificates - February 12 to 13
Web options selection - February 13 to 14
Change of Web Options - February 15
Allotment of Seats for Phase 2 - February 17
Reporting to Colleges - February 18
AP EDCET Phase-2 Counselling: Direct Link To Register
Candidates who are shortlisted in counselling round, will get admissions to B.Ed./B.Ed. Special Education courses offered by the colleges of Andhra Pradesh.