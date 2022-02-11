  • Home
Candidates can apply for the AP EDCET 2021 counselling through the official website-- edcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Feb 11, 2022

AP EDCET Counselling 2021: Registration Process For Phase 2 Begins; Check Details
Registration for AP EDCET Phase-2 counselling begins

AP EDCET Counselling 2021: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the registration process for AP EDCET Phase-2 counselling 2021. Candidates can apply for the AP EDCET 2021 counselling through the official website-- edcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates should note that the registrations for Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test Phase 2 will end tomorrow, February 12, following which they will get the option of choice filling and locking.

Candidates applying for admissions must pay the processing fees of Rs 1200 for OC/BC candidates and Rs 600 for SC/ST/PH applicants. They must also have their AP EDCET hall ticket number to login and register for the counselling.

AP EDCET Phase-2 Counselling: Important dates

Registrations for AP EDCET - February 11 to 12

Verification of Uploaded certificates - February 12 to 13

Web options selection - February 13 to 14

Change of Web Options - February 15

Allotment of Seats for Phase 2 - February 17

Reporting to Colleges - February 18

AP EDCET Phase-2 Counselling: Direct Link To Register

Candidates who are shortlisted in counselling round, will get admissions to B.Ed./B.Ed. Special Education courses offered by the colleges of Andhra Pradesh.

