AP EDCET 2021 Counselling Schedule Released; Here's How To Apply

The AP EDCET Counselling is being done for admissions to B.Ed./B.Ed. Special Education Courses offered by the colleges of Andhra Pradesh. The seat allotment result will be released on January 23.

AP EDCET 2021 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the counselling schedule for the AP EDCET 2021. As per the schedule, the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test has been started on January 11 and would continue till January 17. The candidates can apply for the counselling through the official website- edcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The AP EDCET Counselling is being done for admissions to B.Ed./B.Ed. Special Education Courses offered by the colleges of Andhra Pradesh. The seat allotment result will be released on January 23.

AP EDCET 2021 Counselling: How to apply

  1. Visit the official website- edcet-sche.aptonline.in
  2. Click on candidate’s registration link
  3. Enter your login details
  4. Fill up the application form, upload all the necessary documents and complete the payment process
  5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs.600/- (for SC/ST/PH) through online by credit card/debit card/(or) net banking through the “Pay Processing Fee” link. Candidates can check the official website for further details.

