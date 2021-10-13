AP Ed CET 2021 Result Declared; Check Qualifying Criteria

  • Home
Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has released the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP Ed CET) result 2021 today on October 13.

Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 13, 2021 8:15 pm IST

AP Ed CET 2021 result declared
New Delhi:

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has released the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP Ed CET) result 2021 today on October 13. Students who appeared for the examination can check their result along with the rank card on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in as well as on manabadi. Unreserved category students will be required to secure at least minimum 25 per cent marks to qualify the AP Ed CET 2021. However, for reserved category students, there will be no qualifying marks for ranking. Also, there will be no minimum qualifying marks for women in physical sciences/mathematics methodologies.

AP Ed CET Result 2021: Direct Link

Students will be required to fill in their registration number and EdCET admit card number to access the result through the official website.

AP Ed CET Result 2021: How To Check

  • Visit the official website – sche.ap.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on AP Ed CET tab

  • Click on either of the links, 'Download result' or 'Download Rank Card'

  • A login page will open

  • Fill in registration number and EdCET admit card number to access the result

  • AP Ed CET result or rank card 2021will be displayed on the screen

  • Save and download the result

  • Take a print out for future reference

Students will be ranked in each methodology in the order of merit on the basis of marks secured in AP Ed CET 2021 examination.

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam conducts the AP Ed CET on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) to grant admission into B Ed regular programme offered by the university/government/aided and /private colleges of education across Andhra Pradesh

