AP ECET 2022 Result To Be Released Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download AP ECET 2022 scorecard at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP ECET 2022 Result: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 result will be released today, August 10. The ECET exam scorecard will be available to download on the official website of APSCHE- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the candidates need to use registration number and hall ticket ID to download the CET exam scorecard. CA Foundation Result 2022 Live

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting AP ECET 2022 Score. Check Now

Recommended: NIT Placements: Under 80% BTech Students Placed Across Top NITs Over 5 Years. Read More

The ECET exam was held on July 22, the candidates got options to raise objections on the answer key till July 26.

To check AP ECET result 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of APSCHE -- apsche.ap.gov.in. On the Home Page, click on the designated result link. Insert the login credentials including registration numbers and hall ticket numbers. Submit and access AP ECET result 2022. Download scorecard, and take a print out for further reference.

The AP ECET 2022 exam is being conducted for candidates to take admissions to second year Engineering and Pharmacy courses of Engineering and Technology and BSc Mathematics. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada is the conducting body of ECET exam 2022.