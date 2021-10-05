AP ECET Rank Card 2021 released today

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU has released the AP ECET rank card 2021 today, October 5, 2021. All the candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test can download the AP ECET rank card through the official website of APSCHE— sche.ap.gov.in.

The AP ECET results have been announced in record 11 days. Among the total 32,318 students appearing AP ECET, 29,904 students have passed.

The student are ranked (Integrated Merit Rank) on the basis of the marks obtained by him or her in the APECET [FDH & B.Sc. (with Mathematics as one of the optional subjects)]-2021 examination.

AP ECET Rank Card 2021: How To Download

Candidates can download the AP ECET rank card by following these simple steps given below: