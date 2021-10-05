AP ECET Rank Card 2021 Released. Direct Link

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU has released the AP ECET rank card 2021 today, October 5, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 5, 2021 8:55 am IST

RELATED NEWS

AP ECET 2021 Result Declared
AP ECET 2021 Hall Tickets Released, Check Direct Link Here
AP ECET 2021 Correction Window Opens Today, Check Details
AP ECET Counselling 2020 Begins At Apecet.nic.in
AP ECET Rank Card 2020 Released @Sche.ap.gov.in; How To Download
AP ECET 2020 Results Out At Sche.ap.gov.in; Check Details Here
AP ECET Rank Card 2021 Released. Direct Link
AP ECET Rank Card 2021 released today
New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU has released the AP ECET rank card 2021 today, October 5, 2021. All the candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test can download the AP ECET rank card through the official website of APSCHE— sche.ap.gov.in.

Recommended: Download AP ECET Free Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here 

Direct Link

The AP ECET results have been announced in record 11 days. Among the total 32,318 students appearing AP ECET, 29,904 students have passed.

The student are ranked (Integrated Merit Rank) on the basis of the marks obtained by him or her in the APECET [FDH & B.Sc. (with Mathematics as one of the optional subjects)]-2021 examination.

AP ECET Rank Card 2021: How To Download

Candidates can download the AP ECET rank card by following these simple steps given below:

  • Go to the official site of APSCHE — sche.ap.gov.in.
  • On the home page, click on AP ECET Rank Card 2021 link available in the main menu
  • Enter the login credentials and click on the submit button.
  • Your rank will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the rank card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Click here for more Education News
AP ECET result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Ambedkar University Delhi First Cut-Off List Releasing Today
Ambedkar University Delhi First Cut-Off List Releasing Today
Manish Sisodia Gives Cheques For Rs 48.14 Crore To 6,820 Students Pursuing Higher Education
Manish Sisodia Gives Cheques For Rs 48.14 Crore To 6,820 Students Pursuing Higher Education
DU Admissions: Over 30,000 Applications Were Received On Opening Day
DU Admissions: Over 30,000 Applications Were Received On Opening Day
Supreme Court Allows Student Rusticated For Anti-CAA Protest To Take Up Graduation Exam
Supreme Court Allows Student Rusticated For Anti-CAA Protest To Take Up Graduation Exam
Dr Kalam Memorial Teacher's Award Winners To Be Announced On October 15
Dr Kalam Memorial Teacher's Award Winners To Be Announced On October 15
.......................... Advertisement ..........................