AP ECET Rank Card 2020 Released @Sche.ap.gov.in; How To Download
AP ECET Result 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) has released the AP ECET rank card today, October 9, 2020 at the official website-sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check the AP ECET rank card on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in using their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.
AP ECET 2020 result was released on October 6, 2020, on the official website. AP ECET 2020 result mentioned details such as candidates' scores in exam and qualifying status. Only those candidates who have qualified the AP ECET 2020 entrance exam will be eligible to participate in the further admission processes.
AP ECET rank card 2020: How to download
Go the official AP ECET 2020 website - sche.ap.gov.in/ECET
Click on the rank card link
Key in application, hall ticket number, and date of birth
Click on the submit button
The rank card of AP ECET will be displayed on the screen
Download the AP ECET rank card
This year, a total of 31, 891 candidates appeared in the AP ECET 2020 exam out of which 31, 654 has qualified it.
Details mentioned in AP ECET 2020 Rank Card
Hall ticket number
Candidate’s name
Date of birth
Branch
Address
Category
Total marks scored in AP ECET 2020
Subject wise marks scored
Branch rank
Integrated rank