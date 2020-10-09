AP ECET Rank Card 2020 Released @Sche.ap.gov.in; How To Download

AP ECET Result 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) has released the AP ECET rank card today, October 9, 2020 at the official website-sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check the AP ECET rank card on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in using their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

AP ECET 2020 result was released on October 6, 2020, on the official website. AP ECET 2020 result mentioned details such as candidates' scores in exam and qualifying status. Only those candidates who have qualified the AP ECET 2020 entrance exam will be eligible to participate in the further admission processes.

AP ECET rank card 2020: How to download

Go the official AP ECET 2020 website - sche.ap.gov.in/ECET

Click on the rank card link

Key in application, hall ticket number, and date of birth

Click on the submit button

The rank card of AP ECET will be displayed on the screen

Download the AP ECET rank card

This year, a total of 31, 891 candidates appeared in the AP ECET 2020 exam out of which 31, 654 has qualified it.

Details mentioned in AP ECET 2020 Rank Card