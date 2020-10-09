  • Home
  • Education
  • AP ECET Rank Card 2020 Released @Sche.ap.gov.in; How To Download

AP ECET Rank Card 2020 Released @Sche.ap.gov.in; How To Download

AP ECET Result 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) has released the AP ECET rank card today, October 9, 2020 at the official website-sche.ap.gov.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 9, 2020 10:34 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

AP ECET 2020 Results Out At Sche.ap.gov.in; Check Details Here
AP ECET Answer Key Released At Sche.ap.gov.in
Application Deadline For All Andhra Pradesh CETs Extended Till June 15
AP ECET Registration Process Begins. Direct Link Here
AP ECET Result 2018 Declared
AP ECET 2018 Hall Ticket Released @ Sche.ap.gov.in/ecet; Download Now
AP ECET Rank Card 2020 Released @Sche.ap.gov.in; How To Download
AP ECET Rank Card 2020 Released @Sche.ap.gov.in; How To Download
New Delhi:

AP ECET Result 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) has released the AP ECET rank card today, October 9, 2020 at the official website-sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check the AP ECET rank card on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in using their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

AP ECET 2020 result was released on October 6, 2020, on the official website. AP ECET 2020 result mentioned details such as candidates' scores in exam and qualifying status. Only those candidates who have qualified the AP ECET 2020 entrance exam will be eligible to participate in the further admission processes.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

AP ECET rank card 2020: How to download

  • Go the official AP ECET 2020 website - sche.ap.gov.in/ECET

  • Click on the rank card link

  • Key in application, hall ticket number, and date of birth

  • Click on the submit button

  • The rank card of AP ECET will be displayed on the screen

  • Download the AP ECET rank card

This year, a total of 31, 891 candidates appeared in the AP ECET 2020 exam out of which 31, 654 has qualified it.

Details mentioned in AP ECET 2020 Rank Card

  • Hall ticket number

  • Candidate’s name

  • Date of birth

  • Branch

  • Address

  • Category

  • Total marks scored in AP ECET 2020

  • Subject wise marks scored

  • Branch rank

  • Integrated rank

Click here for more Education News
AP EAMCET 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICAI CA Exam 2020 Postponed For Bihar Polls, By-Elections
ICAI CA Exam 2020 Postponed For Bihar Polls, By-Elections
CODE-A-THON: Manish Sisodia Launches Coding Campaign
CODE-A-THON: Manish Sisodia Launches Coding Campaign
Kendriya Vidyalayas Are Pride Of Country, Says Ramesh Pokhriyal
Kendriya Vidyalayas Are Pride Of Country, Says Ramesh Pokhriyal
Schools In Chhattisgarh To Remain Closed: State Government
Schools In Chhattisgarh To Remain Closed: State Government
Make Admission To ASI's Archaeology Course Inclusive, Include Tamil: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
Make Admission To ASI's Archaeology Course Inclusive, Include Tamil: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................