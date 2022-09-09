  • Home
The candidates can apply online for the AP ECET counselling 2022 process through the official website -- ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 9, 2022 4:28 pm IST

AP ECET Counselling 2022 Registrations End Today; Direct Link Here
APSCHE will close the AP ECET 2022 counselling registration process today, September 9.
Image credit: Shutterstock

AP ECET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 counselling registration process today, September 9. The candidates can apply online for the AP ECET counselling 2022 process through the official website -- ecet-sche.aptonline.in. The AP ECET 2022 counselling fee is Rs 1200 for unreserved (UR) and other backward classes (OBC) category candidates. While candidates belonging to the Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) categories need to pay Rs 600.

AP ECET Counselling 2022 Registration Direct Link

The web options entry for candidates to secure a place in the preferred institute and course will be open from tomorrow, September 10. Candidates can make the change of options on September 13. The allotment of seats will be declared on September 16. The reporting at college will be from September 16 to September 20. And the classes will begin on September 19.

AP ECET 2022 Counselling: Steps To Register

  • Visit the official website -- ecet-sche.aptonline.in
  • Click on the candidate registration link.
  • Log in with the required details and register with all the basic information.
  • Verify all the details, upload the required documents and then click on submit.
  • Pay the registration fee.
  • Download and take the printout of the form for further processing.
