AP ECET Counselling 2021: Web Options Entry Begin At Sche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the web options entry for AP Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET counselling 2021.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 22, 2021 6:22 pm IST

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the web options entry for AP Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET counselling 2021. Registered candidates can fill in the choice of college and course on the official website-- sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates will be required to key in their AP ECET hall ticket number and date of birth to access the admission portal. AP ECET web option entry window will be closed on November 24.

A statement on the official website states: "All the candidates are instructed to check the details in "Print Your Application Form" link before proceeding for option entry. If changes are required attend at selected HLCs to make changes then proceed for option entry. If no changes are required, they can directly proceed for option entry by clicking "Web Option" link. Once the options are exercised, data can't be modified."

AP ECET Counselling 2021: How To Fill Web Options

  • Go to the official website--sche.aptonline.in/ECET

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the 'Web options' link under forms section

  • A new login page will open

  • Key in AP ECET hall ticket number and date of birth

  • Click on submit

  • AP ECET web option form will be displayed on the screen

  • Fill in the college and course choices and submit

  • Save options for future reference

Filled options will be allowed to be changed or edited till November 25 and after the said date, no requests in this regard will be entertained. Candidates will be allotted seats as per the filled choices and the availability.

